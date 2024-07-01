(CNN) — Michael J. Fox rocked Glastonbury.

The actor joined Coldplay on guitar for a performance of their hit “Fix You” at the massive UK music festival over the weekend, and celebrated with a tribute to the band shared on social media.

“Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil,” Fox wrote, alongside a carousel of photos showing his time at the fest. “Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time.”

Video of their performance shared by the BBC showed frontman Chris Martin directing the spotlight to Fox.

“Go Johnny, go, go, go,” Martin sang, riffing on Fox’s famous performance of the Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in “Back to the Future.”

Martin told the crowd that Fox was key in Coldplay coming together.

“The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching ‘Back to the Future,’” he said. “Thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much Michael, our hero.”

Fox previously played with Coldplay during a show in 2016 in New Jersey.

