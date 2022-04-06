MIAMI (WSVN) - Prolific film director and part-time Miami Beach resident Michael Bay joined the stars of his new action thriller on the red carpet at the movie’s South Florida premiere.

Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured the “Armageddon” director posing for pictures outside the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami.

Bay was accompanied by two of the stars of his explosive new movie, “Ambulance”: Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Eiza González.

González said red carpet premieres in the Magic City are special.

“No one does it like people from Miami,” she said.

Bay’s action-packed heist flick screened in Auditorium 13 at the multiplex.

Prior to showtime, Bay reflected on some of the themes explored in the new release.

“I think we all fantasize about robbing banks, OK?” he said.

When asked to elaborate on what that says about humankind, Bay replied, “I don’t know, but people are fascinated with crime.”

Abdul-Mateen plays Will, who needs hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for his wife’s medical expenses.

“Tough times for really good people, so that a lot of people in the world can relate to right now,” he said.

Will is convinced by his adoptive brother Danny, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, that robbing a bank is a good idea. For $32 million, no less.

“Drastic times call for drastic measures. Rather than living it out in real life, we get to live it out in the picture world,” said Abdul-Mateen.

It’s not a skill that the star of the 2021 “Candyman” said he plans on using while he’s in South Florida.

“Nope, nope, nope. I don’t think so. I think I learned my lesson,” he said.

Tuesday night’s premiere harked back to pre-pandemic showbiz glam.

“It’s lovely. I’m also so excited to be in Miami. I haven’t been to Miami for such a long time,” said González.

González plays Cam, a paramedic who goes on a wild ride, making life-and-death decision after Danny and Will’s plan goes haywire and they hijack her ambulance.

González said the skills she learned while making the film might just come in handy.

“I did learn a little party trick here or two that I could apply on a daily basis now,” she said.

Bay wanted to make sure to emphasize that “Ambulance” isn’t just all explosions.

“I keep seeing older women who are not into action movies, they love this movie,” he said.

Although, there’s a lot of the kinetic stuff for which the “Transformers” director is best known.

“It’s a very fast-paced movie that doesn’t let up,” he said.

When asked who could pull off something like the movie’s bank robbery and getaway in real life — not that they should — González replied, “Definitely me. [My co-stars are] more cautious; they’re good boys. I’m not such a good girl. I love living my life on the edge, you know? You’ve got to have more fun.”

“Ambulance” accelerates into theaters on Friday.

