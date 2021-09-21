Big news: “The Big Leap” premieres tonight on 7! The exciting dramedy series features an ensemble cast that includes SoFlo star Ser’Darius Blain, and it’s “blain” to see he’s got star written all over him.

The wait is over!

Take a leap of faith for tonight’s Channel 7 premiere of “The Big Leap,” starring Miami’s own Ser’Darius Blain.

Ser’Darius Blain: “As soon as I get a three-day weekend over here, I’m gonna probably jump over there, check on the family and find some Caribbean food somewhere.”

Ser’Darius dished with Deco from Chicago, where he’s filming the rest of season one.

“The Big Leap” follows a bunch of down-on-their-luck people hoping to turn their lives around by entering into a reality dance show.

Ser’Darius Blain: “For me, I am a pro football player who’s been dealing with a suspension because of some off-the-field antics I’ve gotten myself into. It’s 50% comedy, 50% drama. They do a really great job of balancing the two, and I think people need that right now. They need a laugh.”

Ser’Darius considers himself shy, so there’s only one reality competition show he could see himself doing.

Ser’Darius Blain: “Maybe ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox. I would do something like that as long as my face could be covered and my identity concealed.”

Many of us have seen him in the “Jumanji” movies as Fridge.

We should expect more!

Ser’Darius Blain: “They’re definitely gonna do a third ‘Jumanji’ from this reboot franchise, for sure. They’d be silly not to. The numbers kind of speak for themselves.”

So, it’s probably not a matter of if, but when.

Ser’Darius Blain: “As soon as The Rock’s schedule is probably free is probably when we’ll get to do it. Who knows? We might be waiting a while on that because he’s so busy.”

In the meantime, we’ve got a big premiere tonight on 7 with “The Big Leap.”

“The Big Leap” premieres tonight at 9, and Ser’Darius has a bunch of other stuff coming out soon, including movies like “American Underdog” with Zachary Levi and “The Fortress” with Bruce Willis.

