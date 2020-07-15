Miami’s own Yessenia Cossio dominating in ‘Ultimate Tag’

(WSVN) - From a stuntwoman to a TV star, we’re proud to call one Miami local one of our South Florida girls.

Her career is taking off, so Deco had to run as fast as we could to catch up with Ultimate Tag star, Yessenia Cossio.

“Ultimate Tag” is the latest game show on Fox.

The ultimate goal? Don’t get caught!

Derek Watt, host of “Ultimate Tag”: “We have three men, three women. You’ve got to have that overall well-rounded athlete.”

One of the pro taggers chasing the contestants is Miami’s own Yessenia Cossio, also known as Dynamite.

Yessenia Cossio, pro tagger: “My character’s Dynamite, and Dynamite is a very explosive character. She’s a ticking time bomb.”

Yessenia made a name for herself early on in the show, and she’s proving she’s got what it takes to go the distance.

Yessenia Cossio: “If you don’t have a lot of good cardio, stamina, you’re gonna get tagged out.”

Yessenia thanked her brother and her childhood friends for her explosive ability.

Yessenia Cossio: “I grew up in Miami, Florida. I played a lot with the boys, I never really grew up playing with too many girls. We just always played chase around games or the four wheeler, and it was just always a lot of fun.”

Talking smack is part of the game. If you get up in Dynamite’s grill, she’s gonna blow up.

Thanks to the show, Yessenia’s career is taking off in Hollywood.

She works as a stuntwoman and landed a part in the new “Dune” remake, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Yessenia Cossio: “I will be one of the characters in it, called the Fremen. We’re basically creatures of the desert.”

When it comes to success, this South Florida star is reaching out and grabbing it.

A new episode of “Ultimate Tag” airs tonight on 7 at 9 p.m.

