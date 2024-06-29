An out-of-this-world adventure would be finding where you belong. And that’s what Jeanine Mason is trying to do in the new series “WondLa.” She plays Eva, and no amount of training could prepare this character for what she’d find beyond the bunker walls.

Jeanine Mason (as Eva, voice): “This is me, Eva, and this is Muther. I was raised underground in a bunker.”

Eva is ready to go on one bad “Muther, shut your mouth” journey in the TV show “WondLa.”

Teri Hatcher (as Muthr, voice): “The earth was sick and needed time to heal without us.”

Jeanine Mason (as Eva, voice): “Mom, after years of training, I am finally ready to meet other humans.”

She might be ready to meet human,s but are they ready to meet her?

Miami’s own Jeanine Mason is the voice of Eva.

Jeanine Mason: “I am so very much like a 16-year-old from Miami, so this was not hard for my imagination, for me to put myself back in that place.”

Teri Hatcher (as Muthr, voice): “Intruder in sanctuary.”

Jeanine Mason (as Eva, voice): “What is that thing?”

Teri Hatcher (as Muthr, voice): “I do not know this vent shaft leads to the surface. Go!”

Jeanine Mason (as Eva, voice): “Whoa! Where am I?”

The series follows the 16-year-old as she is forced to flee her sanctuary and discover a world she was not expecting.

Jeanine Mason: “Regardless of how intimidating a new situation might be — whether you’re at a period in your life where you’ve been uprooted, or whether you’re just going through a period of instability — it is always worth it to remain optimistic.”

The actress says she was born for the role.

Jeanine Mason: “Oh, my God, I was so excited. I mean, honestly, it’s all been a dream, and every element of it has been like, ‘Oh, my God, I get to do this, I get to be an animated character.'”

And if Eva had to do some exploring in the 305, Jeanine says she should go…

Jeanine Mason: “On a little cultural tour, and that would have to include, of course, Calle Ocho, Domino Park and the Freedom Tower, and then maybe a croqueta crawl.”

“WondLa” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

