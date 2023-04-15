When someone says “orchestra” you think classical music, right? Well, Nu Deco Ensemble likes to mix it up.

Not only do they play all types of music, they also bring in guest artists to perform with them. Their next performance is at the Arsht Center, and here’s what you can expect.

Nu Deco is about to change your tune.

Jacomo Bairos, Nu Deco conductor: “Nu Deco is Miami’s 21st Century chamber orchestra that plays music from today’s most eclectic living composers. We reimagine music from the classical world and the popular world, and we work with guest artists of all styles and genres.”

Their music is far from the traditional orchestras you might be used to.

Jacomo Bairos: “We’ve just tried to provide space and opportunity for the instruments of the 21st Century to join with the classical instruments.”

And for this upcoming concert…

Jacomo Bairos: “We’re doing some Paul Hindemith symphonic metamorphosis, Hindemith was a German composer. But the music incorporates jazz and elements of American styles, German styles and folk styles.

They will also be playing tunes from Lauryn Hills’ album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Plus…

Jacomo Bairos: “We’re getting ready to pair some of the most world class, world renowned artists together. First of all, we’ve commissioned Derrick Hodge, who’s an incredible bassist, composer, producer, artist.”

Derrick’s written and performed music with big names like Timbaland and Common. Now he’s dropping some new beats called “Mind of a Dreamer.”

Derrick Hodge: “I wanted to write something that not just sounded cool and thought out but something that really felt relevant to me and ‘Mind of a Dreamer’ is kind of where I am at right now.”

R and B singer Allen Stone is ready to make some magic on stage, and he’s excited to work with the ensemble.

Allen Stone: “When you get to share the stage with fifty really incredible musicians who are reinterpreting your music through a more orchestral lane, it’s super flattering that you as a songwriter has made something that can live in that space.”

Jacomo Bairos: “It’s bringing together such divergent and diverse artists into one space that we can all enjoy together, and the thruline of these different styles can really create for a beautiful journey.”

Nu Deco takes over the Adrienne Arsht Center April 28th. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.

