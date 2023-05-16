Camila Cabello got it right when she said half of her heart was in Havana. And speaking of, Little Havana has been the place to be lately, from the art to the delicious food.

Little Havana’s Futurama 1637 may always have a piece of your art.

Pati Vargas: “Futurama 1637 art building is a hub for local artists to exhibit. You’re going to see handmade jewelry, you’re going to see art from various artists all over the world, all local artists, and none alike.”

They have more than 40 artists whose art is on display

Pati Vargas: “Some of the amazing artists that are here are Ninos Castel Castellon, Omar Corales Mora.”

Art galleries normally are all look, and no touch but here,

Pati Vargas: “They can interact with the artists, they can ask questions. Touch the art, they can view it, and all around just have a good day looking at beautiful art.”

Madeline Mleziva: “My favorite part about shopping here at Futurama was seeing art from Orlando when Orlando was creating his art in-store, and then we got to see his other pieces.”

Get your steps in while touring the city with Miami Culinary Tours.

Mirka Roch Harris: “We really love to showcase the incredible food that we have here in Miami, but also, it’s a walking tour, so you really get up close to the culture.”

With five stops you’ll definitely get a taste of the 305 life.

“What we’re going to have is an empanada. Not just any empanada, a Cuban empanada. A colada, Cuban coffee/ Then we have a Cuban sandwich and a mojito, and then we go for a pastelito de guava.”

You might get an extra treat or two along the way. But besides the food you’ll also check out an authentic Cuban cigar shop and..

Mirka Roch Harris: “We get to go visit the elderly playing dominoes at Domino Park. The heartbeat of Little Havana.”

Nicholas Pujol: “I really loved being in the culture and even as a local trying all the spots that I’ve never been to.”

There’s no other place that loves the Magic City like Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House.

Alex Valle: “Thank you Miami is a venue that is based on Miami things, that everything in here is from Miami. The art that we have in here, the music, everything is Miami.”

Each night is different from the last.

Alex Valle: “Mondays and Fridays are comedy shows, Tuesdays we have trivia and taco Tuesdays, Wednesdays we have karaoke, Thursdays open mike for any talent. Fridays comedy again, and Saturdays we always have a different event.”

They even have a Nintendo if that’s more your speed. As for the food, there’s none quite like the bites they you’ll have here.

Alex Valle: “We have some weird items like original sandwiches nowhere in the world like our Havana bites, which has Cuban bread, peanut butter, cream cheese, guava and ham croquetas smashed in there. We have our loaded fries, tacos.”

Michael Fiorellino: My favorite night to come here is Friday nights because thats when they have the live comedians here. It’s all local amateur comedians but they’re usually pretty funny.”

Alex Valle: “I wanted a fun night every night, I wanted you to know that it doesn’t matter what night you come here, it’s going to be a good time.”

