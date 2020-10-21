Miami Treehouse builds custom, unique tree houses throughout South Florida

Any kid would love playing in a tree house, and thanks to a South Florida builder, adults are getting in on the fun. Deco checked out a company that’s elevating your experience. Forget tree houses — these are tree mansions.

The “Swiss Family Robinson” built a palace in the sky, but you don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to enjoy life in the trees.

Miami Treehouse lets you branch out in your own backyard!

Johan van der Veen: “Miami Treehouse builds custom tree houses, ziplines, rope and plank bridges. If you can dream it, we can build it!”

And these tree houses have all the comforts of home.

Johan van der Veen: “The tree houses we’re doing nowadays, we feature full electrical, some of them air conditioned. We try to incorporate more of a modern design into them.”

This Pinecrest lumber lodge has a secret entrance.

Johan van der Veen: “We have the rock climbing wall coming up, a little trap door that goes up from underneath the carpet.”

And this treetop terrace in Coconut Grove has beanbag chairs, a swinging bridge and a zipline.

Johan van der Veen: “Not one of our tree houses are alike. They’re all different. They’re all individual units. Personally, I think it is a great enjoyment. You get your kids out of the house. You get them off the electronics.”

The owners of this South Miami tree house let their imaginations set sail.

Johan van der Veen: “This is a 37-foot three story pirate ship. We have the cannons, the mermaid. We have the captain’s quarters. It’s like you’re in the Caribbean with the pirates.”

Of course, building a home in the trees may require a treasure chest or two.

Johan van der Veen: “Miami Treehouse builds units from $15,000 up to $150,000, $200,000. It adds up quick. Everything we do is custom.”

And how you live among the leaves is up to you.

Johan van der Veen: “You can turn that into a yoga studio. You can turn that into a home office. It’s somewhere where you can hang out, maybe have a glass of wine at the end of the day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Treehouse

305-753-0858

www.miamitreehouse.com

