Miami teen vying against thousands on Season 16 of SYTYCD

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen from South Florida is going head to head with thousands of dancers from all over the country on the new season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The long-running FOX dance show is changing things up for Season 16 with a new look and a new attitude.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is its grueling audition process.

Among the current candidates hoping to make it to Academy callbacks is Miami’s own Gino Cosculluela, who took his talents beyond the Magic City.

“I went out to L.A. to audition for Season 16 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ and it was such a surreal experience,” he said.

For his audition, the 18-year-old performed a contemporary number.

“A lot of my dancing is very based on emotion and just trying to move people with my dancing,” he said.

Cosculluela said he has been dancing since he was 5 years old and trained at Dance Attack Studio in Miami.

He said he grew up watching “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“I’ve grown up with this show, and I’ve been motivated through the people on this show, so the fact that I was able to audition and be in the shoes of those who inspired me was amazing,” he said.

For Cosculluela, dancing started as a family affair.

“I have a sister, and she started dancing. We would always go to pick her up from the studio, and somehow I just ended up in a hip-hop class, and I grew a serious love for it,” he said.

Cosculluela was on “Dance Moms” when he was younger, but said “So You Think You Can Dance” is a whole other level.

“I do have a lot of support from my teachers, my family, my friends, my studio, which is my home,” he said, “and just hoping that when this airs, I’m hoping to not only move the people who were in the audience at the time of the audition but the people watching on TV, too.”

To find out whether or not Cosculluela made the cut, watch the Season 16 premiere of all new season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” Monday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

