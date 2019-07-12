Miami Swim Week kicks off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of models are in town showing off the latest swimwear, and there’s plenty to do during this year’s Miami Swim Week.

Swim Week is officially here, and of course 7News is in the middle of all the festivities.

This year’s event boasts itself as bigger and better.

Swim Week runs until Tuesday, July 16.

