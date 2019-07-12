Miami Swim Week: Deco takes a peek at SHEIN pop-up in Design District

Miami Swim Week is in effect, but it’s not just parties and runway shows. It’s a time to shop till ya drop! Deco checked out a pop -p that’ll let you shop the latest trends without breaking the bank.

The latest looks are on display all over South Florida for Miami Swim Week. Thanks to SHEIN, you can hit the beach in style.

Kathy Buccio, SHEIN: “SHEIN is a great brand. They’re all about fast fashion, and they’re all about bringing to the masses affordable, on-trend fashion.”

Deco got a preview of this weekend’s pop-up shop in the Design District.

Kathy Buccio: “Doors open at 11, but don’t be surprised if you see a line outside, because this is one of the must-be-at events during Miami Swim Week.”

You’ll be pretty in pink in this two-piece.

Kathy Buccio: “So what we’re looking at here is the scallop swim trend. It’s high-leg silhouette — we like to show a little leg, especially here in South Florida. Who doesn’t want to look as beautiful and fabulous as Ashley Graham? She was sporting this recently on one of her vacations.”

“Orange” you glad you saw this?

Kathy Buccio: “Orange is trending for 2019, and you need one of these in your bag. We’re seeing a lot more cover-up. Whether it’s some protection or whether it’s making a fashion statement, we’re seeing sleeves.”

For 2019, headscarves are hot.

Kathy Buccio: “If you’re at the beach, if you’re at the pool, you’re seeing a headscarf. It’s such an easy way to dress up any swimsuit.”

Colorful patterns will be on display from Miami to Milan.

Kathy Buccio: “The pattern, that Aztec print, that colorful, vibrant pattern, it’s really in your face. Inspired by the swimsuit queen, Jessica Simpson, she does it right every single summer. Here we’re seeing how you can do a high-waisted in a one-piece.”

This black two-piece is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Kathy Buccio: “Ruffles are another big trend that we’re seeing. We’re taking a page from Mrs. Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s style book with this amazing high-waisted black suit, because you know what? Black does not have to be basic. Another ‘it’ accessory is the visor. Now, why raid the bank? This visor can run you in the hundreds, but not here at SHEIN.”

She’s not kidding. All of these looks are under $30!

