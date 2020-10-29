Miami Swim Week brings runway glam back to SoFlo with The Genesis Show

Swimsuit fashion shows have always been a big deal in SoFlo. After all, it’s scalding hot 11 of the 12 months, but this year, the runways have been run off by the coronavirus. Luckily, that’s changing this weekend, so grab a front row seat to see what’s hot at this fall fashion show.

There’s nothing spooky about this Halloween treat — unless, like the rest of us, you’ve put on some pandemic pounds.

This weekend, the fashion world is conjuring up something you haven’t seen all year: a runway show with an audience — socially distanced, of course.

Moh Ducis, The Genesis Show: “This is the first, very first in-person event that’s gonna be taking place for Miami Swim Week. We’re featuring 16 local and international designers.”

The swimsuits and the models can be found inside the Faena Theater at the Faena Hotel on Miami Beach this Saturday.

Miami-based brand Syrena Swimwear is kicking off the show and debuting their 2021 collection.

Catherine Arango, Syrena Swimwear: “We specialize in unique designs. It’s all about quality. It’s all in the details. Expect a lot of elegance and fun.”

Syrena is known for its bright colors and prints, and they’ve also got some cool, bohemian style cover-ups.

But the piece they’re most excited to showcase is the Kylie Mariposa Monokini.

Catherine Arango: “Our Kylie Mariposa Monokini has been one of our best sellers, so we’re definitely coming out with that style in many different colors and prints.”

Even Kylie Jenner loves this swimsuit. She wore it on a trip with friends over the summer.

Catherine Arango: “The style, the design really accentuates your body, so she really enjoyed it because she loves to accentuate her curves.”

Also rocking the runway on Saturday will be local luxury brand Cioccolato Couture.

Eliya Cioccolato: “In this collection, I used a lot of lace and silk, and my swimsuits were inspired by lingerie.”

Expect to see lots of green and gold jungle prints. The pattern is exclusive to the brand, and they use it on everything from one-piece swimsuits and bikinis to head wraps.

Eliya Cioccolato: “It’s elegant, sexy, classy and exclusive.”

The other part of the collection features white and beige pieces and cover-ups. Some suits even have bling.

So whether you’re covering up, showing some skin or accessorizing with a big hat, one thing’s for sure: standing out has never been easier.

