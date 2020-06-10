Miami Spice starts early due to pandemic and lasts all summer long

(WSVN) - Miami Spice is already cooking.

This discount dining extravaganza usually rolls around in late summer.

But this year, Miami wants its spice now.

Rolando Aedo, Miami Spice: “Miami Spice typically launched on Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. This year, due to the current situation, we wanted to launch it earlier, so we launched on June 1. It will be in place all summer long with amazing deals for everyone to enjoy.”

Spice 2020 kicked off the minute hotels reopened in South Florida.

Since the program is twice as long, you’ll have more time to taste the deals.

Rolando Aedo: “It gives restaurants the flexibility to join Miami Spice earlier, later or throughout the whole summer. And it gives the consumers the opportunity to enjoy the restaurants for not only two months as its done in the past, but for four months, and we are hoping that it’s going to help the restaurants and the jobs they sustain.

Toscana Divino in Mary Brickell village has been a part of Miami Spice since they opened their doors eight years ago.

Andrea Marchsin, Toscana Divino: “We want to continue to support the Miami Spice program especially this year after the pandemic, which is much more difficult to restart operations.”

Head to Toscana Divino for pan-seared shrimp with tomato, avocado and red onions.

Since this is an Italian restaurant, you could also opt for the homemade pasta with sausage ragu.

It’s $25 for lunch and $39 for dinner.

Andrea Marchsin: “In June and July we will offer lunch for Miami Spice and for August and September we will also offer dinner.

Variety is the spice of life at Stripsteak by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau.

Rodrigo Ochoa, Stripsteak by Michael Mina: “Since Spice this year is four months, we are going to try and change it more often. Every month we are going to do a completely different thing.

A longer spice gives you time to try their famous steaks one visit and fish the next.

Rodrigo Ochoa: “Just for us to give opportunities to locals and also all the guests who are coming by to experience different parts of cuts, different types of fishes and everything we have here.

Everyone has been cooped up for months.

But now you can come out for four months of Miami Spice!

Rodrigo Ochoa: “It’s a great value and amazing experiences for the guests.”

The restaurants recommend reservations but don’t have reservations about making them.

For more info:

www.miamiandbeaches.com

305-539-3000

