A social media influencer from Miami got into an argument with passengers on an American Airlines flight.

“Call me a [expletive] again, I did nothing wrong,” she said in Morgan Osman.

In video footage, she was seen arguing with some passengers that are off-screen. You can hear her raise her voice and shout profanities after a passenger tells her to shut up.

“You shut the [expletive] up and your [expletive],” said Osman.

She then grabs her bags from the overhead bins and walks towards the front of the plane as passengers laugh.

When Osman noticed she was being filmed she responded by saying she was “Instagram famous” before calling the passenger a bum.

Osman was previously featured on “Bad Girls Club,” an Oxygen reality television series. According to The New York Post, OSman has claimed that she was seeing Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, while he was still dating the iconic pop star.

It remains unclear why she got kicked off the plane or what started the argument.

