VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - In another blow to the Miami Seaquarium, the facility’s senior veterinarian has stepped down.

Dr. Jessica Comolli, who heads up the Virginia Key marine park’s veterinary care turned in her resignation on Wednesday. She didn’t offer a reason as to why she quit.

Her departure is the latest setback for the Seaquarium. It comes a month after the U.S. Department of Agriculture put out a stinging report identifying numerous animal care violations.

Miami-Dade County has threatened to terminate its lease, though officials with the facility said it has been addressing those concerns.

