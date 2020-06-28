Miami Seaquarium to close temporarily amid increase in COVID-19 cases

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - After reopening for about a week, the Miami Seaquarium will be temporarily closing once again, starting Monday.

According to the park’s website, they are re-closing “in response to the recent and continued increase in positive COVID-19 tests locally and statewide.”

Park officials said they do not have any known or suspected cases of the virus.

There is currently no set date to reopen.

