VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - With just six weeks to leave, officials with the Miami Seaquarium said they’re not going anywhere.

Officials with the marine park, located on Virginia Key, issued a letter on Friday afternoon in response to the eviction notice issued by Miami-Dade County telling them to vacate the property due to alleged violations related to animal maintenance and deterioration of the facility.

In the document, park officials said they intend to provide proof that none of the claims from the county are true.

In the letter, officials said they “…will deliver proof to the landlord that none of the defaults or violations occurred, have been cured, or are in the process of being cured during the period specified in the contract.”

Therefore, seaquarium officials said, they should be allowed to remain in operation throughout the duration of their current lease.

The letter states in part, “Consequently, there are no grounds for lease termination, and the tenant will maintain possession and operation of the Miami Seaquarium for the remaining duration of the lease agreement, or until a court ruling dictates otherwise.”

In the eviction notice, county officials gave the seaquarium until April 21 to vacate the premises they’ve occupied since 1955.

The statement from The Dolphin Company, the marine park’s parent company, contradicts comments made by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava when she announced the eviction notice.

“When a tenant fails to maintain the property, they are in direct violation of the lease,” she said.

In the eviction notice, county officials lay out their reasons for the decision, including a “long and troubling history of violations,” “failing to provide for the safe and adequate maintenance of the animals in its care, “alarming observations and conclusions documented by the [U.S. Department of Agriculture].”

Terminating the lease, county officials said, is the best path forward.

7News cameras captured Eduardo Albor, the president of The Dolphin Company, as he tried to speak with Levine Cava on Thursday.

“She cares about the animals? Why doesn’t she come to see the animals?” said Albor.

Albor claimed changes and improvements have been made at the park.

“I will just let my lawyers defend our rights, because it is offensive to speak about my people, my people that are responsible for the animals, so I’ll let the lawyers do their work,” he said.

Meanwhile, activists with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals celebrated the county’s decision with a Champagne toast outside the seaquarium on Thursday.

“PETA is very thankful of Miami-Dade County, and we urge them to move swiftly to ensure that the animals are moved to reputable facilities where they can get the help that they desperately need,” said PETA spokesperson Wendy Fernandez.

Seaquarium officials said they will provide more details in a letter that they intend to issue on Monday rebutting the county’s claims, hoping the county will continue to honor the remaining duration of the lease, and that the next six weeks will not be their last.

The letter states in part that seaquarium officials “are confident that upon receiving our response with proof of compliance, the landlord will honor the lease agreement.”

