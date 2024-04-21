VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The clock is ticking in a seaquarium showdown.

The Dolphin Company, which operates the Miami Seaquarium, has until Sunday to vacate the waterfront location on Virginia Key that it leases from Miami-Dade County.

If the premises are not vacated, the county plans to move forward with an eviction.

The Dolphin Company filed a federal lawsuit on Friday alleging lease violations in an effort to fight the process.

The marine park has been accused of not properly caring for its animals, as well as other violations throughout the park.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.