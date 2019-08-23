Miami restaurants go hog wild ahead of International Bacon Day

Let us be the first to wish you a very happy International Bacon Day. It’s coming up next Saturday, Aug. 31, and one thing’s for sure: this is a holiday where you can pig out. Deco is going hog wild at a few South Florida spots that have unique bacon-themed menu items.

There’s a reason bacon is so popular: it’s sooooooooooo good.

Miami Smokers in Little Havana knows all about that.

Andres Barrientos, Miami Smokers: “We have a small USDA plant here where all the bacon is made, and then our retail deli. My goal is to definitely be the go-to bacon company in general.”

We got treated to a smoke show at their USDA plant. It means they’re approved by the feds for makin’ bacon.

This is great and all, but it’s making me really hungry for bacon right now. There are plenty of options, from Knaus Berry Bacon Buns, to bacon-wrapped shrimp, and even bacon-wrapped sweet plantains!

Andres Barrientos: “They get cut up into pieces, and then we wrap them with a real thin piece of bacon. That gets topped with the queso fresco and the local fresh guava. It’s certainly a very Miami dish.”

Jason Abolsky, diner: “It just tastes like the best plantains mixed with some of their fantastic bacon. It just erupts in your mouth.”

At Coconut Grove’s Lulu in the Grove, you can have bacon with your Bloody Mary.

Brunch lovers, we present to you the Wake ‘n Bacon.

Ruth Reyes, Lulu in the Grove: “People love bacon and people love Bloody Marys, so why not combine the two? We just fill the Bloody Mary mix, and then we pour in the bacon-infused vodka, and then we throw in the bacon garnish.”

Stephanie Moreno, customer: “It had a very smoky flavor, then the bacon just added a nice touch. It’s something different. It’s not something you expect in a regular cocktail.”

I could go for some dessert right about now. American Social in Brickell’s got just the thing: a sassy brownie with chocolate-covered, thick-cut caramelized bacon.

Jonathan Bialor: American Social: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to spice up the plates, to add the ‘wow’ factor. It’s not the kind of thing you can find on the menu just anywhere.”

And look! This is absolutely a brownie with bacon — but it’s so much more than that. There’s chocolate syrup, cookie and Oreo pieces, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Jonathan Bialor: “We don’t want guests to order dessert just to satisfy their sweet tooth. We want them to say, ‘Wow, this is amazing.'”

Dana Magdor, diner: “It was so flavorful and it’s very amazing. It was really good.”

There you have it. Happy International Bacon Day, everyone!

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Smokers

306 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33125

786-520-5420

www.miamismokers.com

Lulu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-447-5858

https://luluinthegrove.com

American Social

690 SW 1st Court

Miami, FL 33130

305-223-7004

https://americansocialbar.com/brickell

