MIAMI (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, The Miami Herald reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but Quality Control, the rapper’s record label, confirmed it was him, a local news station reported. No arrests have been made.

Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

The Herald reports that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

