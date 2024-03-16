MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tennis, anyone?

An annual South Florida tournament is getting set to start, and vendors are preparing to serve up some new items.

The Miami Open is almost open. All the tennis action kicks off Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“You don’t have to be a tennis aficionado to come out and watch tennis here at Hard Rock Stadium,” said Chris Clements with Hard Rock Stadium.

But on Friday, organizers hosted an exclusive preview of campus enhancements. In other words, this is what attendees will get to try next week.

Including Champagne.

“It tastes like summer and winter,” said an employee showing off a crimson glass of Piper Heidsieck bubbly.

“Yeah, that space is incredible. Piper Heidsieck is going to come in, and we’re going to have Champagne in big bright red,” said Clements.

Attendees at the preview were also served a gin drink: the Raspberry Rally.

“I did try the No. 3 Gin; it’s right at our terrace structure,” said Clements.

The terrace area provides great views for people watching and to enjoy some of the games.

“It’s also the same place that we’re going to have pickleball for three days, where people can watch pickleball on two courts,” said Clements.

But back to the Raspberry Rally, which tastes just as good as it looks.

For those who want to try a different spirit, there’s the Dobel Tequila Bar, which will be serving the Maestro Ace Paloma.

“[It’s got] a little bit of tequila, some grapefruit soda and lime,” said Javier.

If the dark stuff lining the glass rims look strange, Javier said it’s not.

“It’s black volcanic salt,” he said. “It is a thing, and it’s very real.”

Right across from the Dobel Tequila Bar is Sushi Maki. They’re serving sushi rolls and poke bowls.

Guests can swing on over to the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium from March 17 through the 31st.

“The wonderful thing is there’s still tickets available. If you just want to be on the grounds, you can buy tickets for the Miami Open,” said Clements. “The starting price is $25 for a Grounds Pass, if you just want to just come and enjoy the venue, depending on the date.”

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.