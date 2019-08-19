Miami native among top 10 for SYTYCD

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida dancer has made it to the top 10 on “So You Think You Can Dance” and is working hard to win the title of America’s favorite dancer.

Miami native Gino Cosculluela has been wowing the judges and viewers of SYTYCD since the 16th season started in June.

Cosculluela sat down with 7News to talk about the competitive show and how he discovered his passion for dance.

“I have a sister and she started dancing and we would always go to pick her up from the studio. Somehow I just ended up in a hip-hop class and I grew a serious love for it,” said Cosculluela.

Performing on TV is nothing new for Cosculluela. He got his start on the sixth season of a different dance show.

“I was also on ‘Dance Moms’ when I was younger. That was such a cool experience to see all the specks and behind the scenes on how everything’s done and how these shows are made,” said Cosculluela.

The Miami dancer said as every week goes by, he still gets nervous to dance for a TV audience.

“Having done TV in the past, coming into it I did have that sense of comfortable energy but there were still a ton of nerves,’ said Cosculluela.

Now his spot as America’s favorite dancer isn’t just in the judges’ hands anymore.

“The show is pick America’s favorite dancer. It’s not necessarily who is technically the best,” said SYTYCD judge Mary Murphy.

“I just wanna know who America feels really moves them, inspires them, makes them feel like dancing,” said SYTYCD judge Laurieann Gibson.

The next episode of SYTYCD airs Monday night at 9 p.m.

