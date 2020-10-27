Miami nail salons drip 4 spooktacular Halloween nail designs

While you may not have spooky celebrations like other years, you can still get your claws into the holiday spirit.

Deco’s checking out four bewitching nail trends that are sure to cast a spell.

Want to nail your costume on Halloween? Try some nail art!

They get to the point at Rose and Kimberly’s Studio in Miami. Spooky season is here, and movie-inspired nails are a great way to celebrate.

Rose Barron: “It’s one way that you can kinda show off your holiday spirit and really take your nails up a notch by doing a character design.”

These “Nightmare Before Christmas” nails are a dream for fans of the film. Rose created a purple ombre background, then painted Jack, Sally and even Zero!

Ria Michelle: “I’m absolutely obsessed with my nails that I got today. They’re so cute. I love ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.'”

Want something more subtle but just as cute? Put your own spin on some Halloween classics.

Kimberly Ngo: “I wanted to do some traditional designs but make it untraditional by adding pinks and blue and pastel colors.”

These ghosts, spiders and bones are stylish and sparkly.

Jade Lee: “I love my nails. They go perfectly with my costume cause I’m gonna be a fairy, and I think they’re cute and not too scary.”

Colour Parlor in Miami also has some spooktacular looks for Halloween.

And here, you can glow with the flow. Glow in the dark nails are boo-tiful.

Lola Escobar: “With the glow in the dark, when you turn off the lights it looks really cool because during the day you see one scene or certain design, and when you turn off the lights you see a different scene or designs.”

There are more than a dozen glow in the dark colors, and all of them are a bright idea.

Lola Escobar: “We have glow in the dark in colored powder, gel polish and regular polish.”

Rebeca Robles: “It gives you the chance to be different and embrace the Halloween season.”

People will go batty when they see these floating spooky designs on clear gel tips.

Elizabeth Fonticiella: “I love that my nails are clear, and it appears there is an optical illusion with the design, and it’s so unique and different.”

There’s no trick to getting this treat. Prices for having Halloween at your fingertips at Colour Parlor start at $50.

Lola Escobar: “For Halloween, this is the best thing to do because you want to stand out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Spring with Friends

8325 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

instagram.com/springwithfriends/

Colour Parlor Hair & Nails

8524 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

colourparlormiami.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.