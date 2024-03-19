MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The music is playing across the 305 this week as Miami Music Week returns to town.

Fifteen different DJs will be performing at the iconic rooftop at the Clevelander Beach Club in South Beach on Tuesday but many more will perform through Sunday.

While EDM sounded unique in the 70s, it’s had an epic glow up just in time for Miami Music Week.

The Clevelander Beach Club has been hosting the electronic event for over 20 years.

“Everyone recognizes Clevelander with Ocean Drive so why not partner on such a huge weekend like Miami Music Week to then bring that energy to all the guests and tourist that are coming into town to enjoy themselves,” said Jermaine Jordan, director of marketing.

The event is known for their pool parties and electronic music.

“Pool parties of course, that’s what we do. So we have five different pools parties going on that week. Five night parties more like the club vibe. What you would expect in Miami night life and six rooftop parties starting on Tuesday,” said Jordan.

Organizers say they have music for every vibe

“Some of it is that ‘oosh oosh oosh’ but some of it’s a little laid back, what we call pool party music. If you’re into Latin House, hey, we have a Latin House party on Wednesday. We have a Latin Pool Party on Sunday. We have your regular more housey-techno stuff,” said Jordan.

Guests will be able to enjoy multiple parties with DJs from near and far such as DJ Boris.

“What’s up Miami Beach Clevelander, here we are,” said DJ Boris.

Boris will headline the event on Tuesday.

“What is your show like? When you’re spinning, how is that party gonna go?” said 7News’ Alex Miranda.

“A lot of energy, a lot of hands in the air, a lot of dancing and a lot of vibes,” said Boris.

The event runs late into the night until 2 a.m.

“Since it’s a rooftop, you want to give them like outdoor vibe,” said Boris. “You know, happy feel, groovy feel.”

Other up and coming DJs will also perform throughout the week.

“We definitely mixed in some up and coming DJs, as well as locals and international acts to go along with some of the major headliners that people, everyone know,” said Jordan.

The dress code, according to organizers, is comfortable and ready to mingle.

“Be comfortable. It’s also Miami. It’s also hot and humid so you want to make sure that you’re not sitting there too uncomfortable throughout all the fun. And you know we’re going to be busy. You’re going to be shoulder to shoulder with people. You’re going to be touching flesh. You’re going to be having a good time,” said Jordan.

Tickets to any of the parties at the Clevelander can be purchased at the door. The ticket prices range from free admission to $40.

