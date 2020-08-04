Miami Movement Company hosts private dance sessions, classes over Zoom

Remember all the way back to last year when you could get on a dance floor without worrying about social distancing? Times have changed, and dance studios are adjusting. Alex Miranda put on his dancing shoes for this story.

I can’t even begin to tell you how much fun I had at Miami Movement Company, and I haven’t done any rehearsed dancing since all the quinces in middle school! Now, they were already set up for social distancing there, but now you can even get moving from home.

The only thing raining on me at Miami Movement Company is sweat!

The dance studio in Little Havana promises to show you a real good time while social distancing, with new Zoom classes you can take from home!

Rene Rodriguez: “At our studio, we believe that everyone can dance. That’s why it’s called Miami Movement Company, a dance studio for everyone. Ballet, jazz, hip hop, salsa, contemporary.”

It’s a total steal at just $15 an hour.

Rene Rodriguez: “Wherever you feel comfortable. Some people dance in their backyard. Some people dance in their living room.”

Private sessions are $50, like the one I desperately needed with Director Rene Rodriguez, who you might recognize from Cardi B’s “I Like It” music video!

So, if anyone can help the few of us in South Florida with no rhythm, it’s this guy.

OK, now, seriously, how could I get that wrong?

Rene Rodriguez: “Push up, push up. Body roll, push up, push up.”

No problem detected there! So, now, let’s try it all at once!

Ugh! Almost! No, but really, this time, I swear.

Alex Miranda: “No!”

Looks like I’m going to need the full hour…

Rene Rodriguez: “He’s doing OK. I think he’s hanging in there, little bit more work. Hopefully, he’s going to book some more private lessons at Miami Movement Company for his next one.”

Yet, Rene felt this was a good time to add a whole second half to the routine.

Don’t be surprised if he pushes your buttons a little, too.

Alex Miranda: “Left leg!”

Rene Rodriguez: “No, no, right leg! Right leg!”

But, as I learned at the 59th minute practically, there’s hope for all of us, still, who have two left feet.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Movement Company

2222 SW Eighth St.

Miami, FL 33135

786-326-5735

www.facebook.com/miamimovementco

miamimovementco.com

