Miami Lakes-based Posh Pudding creates delicious homemade bread pudding

The proof is in the pudding. The bread pudding, to be exact. A new food concept in Miami Lakes knows where its bread is buttered. They offer one thing and one thing only: really delicious bread pudding.

This bread pudding may just be the best thing since sliced bread!

Jeannette Vilaro started Posh Pudding during the pandemic. The idea is as homemade as her baking.

Jeanette Vilaro, Posh Pudding: “My daughter says ‘Why don’t you sell your puddings?’ I said, ‘Who is going to like puddings?’ She goes ‘I do!’ And my son goes ‘Of course! I do, too!'”

Here’s a little food for thought for ya: bread pudding isn’t exactly bread or pudding.

So, what is it?

Jeanette Vilaro: “Bread pudding starts as a custard. It’s actually cream, eggs, milk and sugar, and then, you add the bread.”

The bread is key for Jeanette.

Jeanette Vilaro: “I use brioche. It’s my favorite because it’s one the best breads soft enough to soak up all the custard really easy.”

She’s got all kinds of flavors to choose from.

The Slice of Heaven is a favorite.

You’ve got raisins mixed into the custard, and after it’s done baking, Jeanette tops the loaf with melted white chocolate and pieces of pistachio.

No wonder it’s called Slice of Heaven.

Of course since we’re in SoFlo, there’s also a Dulce de Leche option with a bit of a twist.

Jeanette Vilaro: “For crispiness, I’m using Rice Krispies.”

Jeannette even puts a spin on a classic bread pudding.

Jeanette Vilaro: “Most people do not put meringue on it, but I happen to love meringue. I thought it would be a good combination.”

So Posh Pudding offers different flavors and different sizes, too!

There’s large, small, minis and even bites!

Jeanette Vilaro: “They can order several different flavors and share them on a tray. They look very pretty.”

Everything comes perfectly packaged. Now, let’s get this bread!

Ana Castellano, customer: “I’m not much of a sweets person, but something about Posh Pudding is just incredible. I can either pick it or up or they’ll deliver it to me, and either way, it’s the quickest process ever.”

Posh Pudding does pick-up and delivery.

A large is just $12 and can feed eight people or just you because who needs seven other forks slowing you down?

FOR MORE INFO:

Posh Pudding

www.instagram.com/poshpudding

