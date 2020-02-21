Miami Kitchen Incubator lets food businesses be the best version of themselves

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and your kitchen never being quite big enough. A new spot is trying to fix that last issue. They’re giving chefs all the space they need so you can get the best meals possible.

This isn’t your ordinary commercial kitchen. It’s Miami Kitchen Incubator, where they’re cooking up business.

Christian Soler, Miami Kitchen Incubator: “Miami Kitchen Incubator is where food businesses come to grow. We are a commercial kitchen, a shared space, but we’re beyond that. We’re an incubator. We want to bring your business to the next level.”

So, for one, they provide up-and-coming food businesses with more than 3,000 square feet of space near Medley.

We’re talking businesses like food trucks, ghost kitchens, farmers market vendors and meal plan services — and maybe you, if you have an idea for a food business.

Adrian Pena, The Tasty & Healthy Box: “We are a meal plan company. We deliver meals all over Miami. This place is amazing. Actually, you have a lot of space, plenty of room to work.”

Besides the space, storage area and walk-in refrigerators, there are professional cleaners.

Christian Soler: “We bring in It’s Clean, a company that made everything spotless from Day 1.”

And a co-working area.

Christian Soler: “We are providing resources as well — for marketing, for business, for legal. There are some of the things that they struggle with, in the business sense, that we want to help them with, so they can concentrate on making great product.”

Plus, full-time memberships give you 24/7 access. And Miami Kitchen Incubator will even receive your mail or food deliveries when you’re not around.

Christian Soler: “We just want to simplify things for them. We want this to be their home base, more than just a place that they can come by the hour.”

Their grand opening is Wednesday night. Memberships start at a little over $1,000 a month.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Kitchen Incubator

7415 NW 54th St.

Miami, FL 33166

786-302-1140

www.miamikitchenincubator.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.