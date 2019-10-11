Miami hotel goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

When most people think of October, they think of Halloween, but it’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one South Florida hotel is seeing pink and doing its part to give back.

Its name might sound like orange, but this month, the Mandarin Oriental in Miami is going pink for breast cancer awareness.

Shara Kirton, Mandarin Oriental: “During the month of October each year, Mandarin Oriental Miami offers so many unique types of programming.”

Over at La Mar, they’re serving up the Pink Causa for a Cause.

It’s a unique take on a traditional Peruvian dish that’s both colorful and packed with flavor.

Diego Oka, La Mar: “For this pink causa, we make a beet puree, and then we mix it with the potato, and that’s how the bright pink color comes.”

The chef pipes that base in the shape of a breast cancer ribbon.

It’s topped with avocado and tons of fresh seafood like salmon and blue crab.

Sauces and edible flowers make this plate a real work of art.

Waleska Lugo, customer: “I think it was a beautiful presentation. The colors are very appealing, and the food is amazing.”

Mo Bar and Lounge is also mixing up something special for October.

They’ve got three new drinks made with Clase Azul Tequila.

Lora Nefiodchina, Mo Bar and Lounge: “My goal when we were coming out with the drinks was to make them easy to drink because tequila is a very heavy spirit.”

You Make Me Blush has aperol. The Dos Besos is a smoking good time featuring grapefruit and lime juices, and you can’t go wrong with the Pretty in Pink.

This one’s got homemade raspberry puree!

Cheers!

Maria Guia, customer: “The cocktail that I had was really refreshing. I don’t like aperol that much, but the mixture that they were able to make with it was really delicious.”

In the mornings, mo bar also has yummy croissants.

They’re filled with cream cheese, strawberry rose jam and topped with pink chocolate and crispies.

Just like the causa and the drinks, a portion of the proceeds benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Maria Guia: “I think it’s so great that the hotel is doing so much for breast cancer awareness for this month, and we’re already out with our friends. Why not contribute to giving back?”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mandarin Oriental Miami

500 Brickell Key Drive

Miami, FL 33131

305-913-8288

www.mandarinoriental.com/miami/brickell-key/luxury-hotel

