Grails is ready to kick off Miami Art week.

They’re bringing back their sneaker wall auction.

Eddie Fuentes: “We’re going to have 30 Miami based artists customizing a custom shoe. We partnered up with Mache, he’s a huge international star in the customizing world and he has his own sneaker that we are basically messing up for charity.”

The proceeds from the custom kicks goes towards sides a charity benefiting kids with cancer.

Eddie Fuentes: “SLIDES is something that is very close to our heart, we raised around ten thousand last year and we’re going for 20 this year.”

There are big names in the miami art scene attached to these soles

Eddie Fuentes: “We have from Thiago, to Atomik, Nate Surge, you name it we got em!”

You’ll even see the artists at work like Atomik.

Atomik: “During the event I’m going to paint a canvas live, and I will also show some work from my studio on canvas and other found objects along with a sneaker on the sneaker wall!”

Guests will also be able to become their own footwear artists with a collaboration with majorwavez and puma so you can personalize your own kicks!

Atomik: “It’s an opportunity for friends and family to get a sneaker, and be able to give it their own spin on it from either changing the laces, changing the color.”

Vittoria Galluccio: “The exciting part is being able to express ourselves on the sneaker, paint on it, go back to that time when we used to do finger painting and you know put our own little details into the actual shoe.”

Not to mention get a peek at Mache’s latest drop.

Vittoria Galluccio: “We are also dropping a 3-0-5, Mache addition sneaker silhouette. It’s a color way that everybody knows, it’s amazing, especially here at Grails dropping exclusively, our first sneaker drop.”

