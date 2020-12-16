Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem becomes first man on cover of Fort Lauderdale’s Venice magazine

Udonis Haslem is a Miami Heat superstar, and in our opinion, perfect in every way! He’s rich, successful, handsome and nice, which is why Fort Lauderdale’s Venice magazine decided they wanted to take his shirt off! Our cover boy Alex is here with all the details.

He’s also one of the only people who didn’t gain the COVID 15 this year, which you will see in just a few seconds.

This is the first time Venice has ever put a man on the cover, but they made up for all that that time lost!

Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat forward: “It’s OK to pat yourself on the back every now and then.”

Self-care 101 from Udonis Haslem. The Miami Heat star burning up Venice magazine.

Udonis Haslem: “Ahhh, well, since you put it like that.”

The three-time NBA champ is the first man to ever pose for the cover of the Fort Lauderdale lifestyle spread.

Udonis Haslem: “I joke a lot, but it’s something that I learned from a friend of mine, Dwyane Wade. Really being your own biggest fan. You know, for me I’ve always been a guy who has been really really humble, and I remain very, very humble.”

The Florida born and raised superstar grabbing the sizzling shots for their winter issue at Lago Mar Resort and Club.

Carlos Suarez, Venice magazine: “His passion in the locker room right now is what drove the team to the Finals, I believe, and I think if you ask the players, you’ll hear the same thing.”

Number 40 taking all that work ethic from the court straight to the beach with his trim physique, in a suit look for one shot and showing off his tattoos for others, talking with the mag about his volunteer work around South Florida.

Udonis Haslem: “Continuing to build around the city, provide jobs, low-income housing and just different opportunities. Obviously, still connecting with the youth, continuing to provide them with opportunities beyond what they see every day in their communities.”

Which is part of what made him the perfect pick to break six years of cover girl precedent.

Carlos Suarez: “Florida high school, Florida born, went to the University of Florida. He’s everything you want in a Florida player, and especially, a Miami Heat player.”

You can pick up a copy of Venice magazine at several local retail stores, including Publix and Whole Foods, and you can also read Venice’s article on their website.

