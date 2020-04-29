Miami Dolphins hosting cheerleader auditions online

MIAMI (WSVN) - Things have been rough lately, so here is something to cheer about.

The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders are looking for new members of the squad.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s auditions are a little different.

Jenny, Miami Dolphins Cheerleader: “I think my favorite part is the sisterhood and bonds that I get to share.”

But, before the squad takes the field or helps out in the community, rookies and returning cheerleaders have to work for those pom poms.

Jenny: “Each veteran we have to audition every year and earn our spot on the team. We pretty much go through the same process as the new girls. We do get to go automatically to finals.”

But, this year’s process to make the team look a little different.

The 2020 auditions are holding the first two rounds online.

Natalie Chernow, Miami Dolphins cheerleading: “We went completely virtual this year, that is obviously different than what we have done in years past. We are accepting all auditions via video.

Before social distancing was a thing, lots of Dolphins cheer hopefuls would show a panel of judges what they’ve got.

Johanna Torres, Miami Dolphins Cheerleading: “We are asking them to submit a 45-second freestyle dance as well as an introduction video about who they are, where they are from, something interesting about them.”

If hopefuls make it to the second round…

Torres: “We will be sending them choreography that our coach choreographer is going to be teaching them, then asking them to film themselves doing the choreography and send it back our way.”

A virtual audition does have advantages.

Chernow: “I think it takes away the stress of being in a room with 150 other people auditioning with them. You just have to focus on being the best you you can be. I think it also opens it up to people who woundn’t be able to travel here. People who are international people in different states that want to be part of the Dolphins.

Before you submit to wear the aqua and orange, head over to the Dolphins cheerleaders webpage for tips, and to their Instagram for prep clinic routines.

Jenny: “If you’re someone who obviously wants to be in an NFL cheerleading uniform but also want to progress in life and gain a new family and gain experiences that you wouldn’t get anywhere else, if that’s you, come and join our team.”

