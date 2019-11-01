Miami dancer takes gets up close and personal with Pitbull in new music video

Surreal. That’s how Ashley Sanchez describes her experience working with Pitbull. The dancer from Miami just turned 25, and now finds herself all over Mr. Worldwide’s latest music video. Deco met up with Ashley Friday afternoon.

Pitbull: “Baby, you know how it goes. Cógelo con take it easy.”

Miami’s own Ashley Sanchez woke up Friday to see herself front and center in Pitbull’s new music video. (That’s her in the red dress.) And how was your morning?

Ashley Sanchez: “I came downstairs, I put YouTube on the TV, and then I watched it. I was like, ‘I want to be the first viewer!’ I’ve watched the video about 40 times already today. Every time I watch it, it just gets better and better.”

Pitbull: “Por tu amor, thank you for staying loyal.”

Ashley Sanchez: “I feel like my life is the same, just with a little bit more flavor added to it. It’s such a rewarding feeling and experience.”

Ashley gets up close and personal with Mr. Worldwide in the video for his song, “Me Quedaré Contigo,” which means “I will stay with you.”

As a ballroom dancer, Ashley would know whether Pitbull’s got some moves or not.

Ashley Sanchez: “His dancing skills are actually really good. He has swag.”

No doubt! We know Pitbull as Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide and, well, Pitbull. So we’re wondering what people who work with him actually call him.

Ashley Sanchez: “He responds to whatever you call him. Like, he knows who he is, so we called him Mr. 305, Armando, Pitbull.”

You might recognize Ashley from “So You Think You Van Dance” — which, cough cough, airs right here on 7.

Announcer: “Next up is ballroom dancer, Ashley Sanchez.”

The 25-year-old made it into the top 10 this past season, and fans of the show can maybe expect to see more of her soon.

Ashley Sanchez: “Miami really supported me throughout my journey on the show, so I’m very thankful for that. Hopefully this next season I’ll be able to audition again to actually make it onto the live shows this time.”

Ne-Yo (singing): “‘Cause your like a light when I’m in the dark.”

And now that she’s worked with Pitbull — and Ne-Yo… who’s in the music video, too — we asked Ashley who else she’d love to collab with.

Ashley Sanchez: “I’ve always had a huge crush on Ricky Martin, like ever since I was a young girl, so I feel like Ricky Martin would be someone I’d love to work with. I love him. I always start blushing every time I talk about him!”

Come on, Ricky. Make it happen.

