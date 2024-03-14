WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was opening day at The Fair, meaning fair rides, including a new thrilling attraction, and fair foods are back for the next few weeks. Did we mention the food?

Gates for the Miami-Dade Youth County Fair opened in West Miami-Dade at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s exciting for the parents to watch those kids make those memories for the first time,” said Eddie Cora with the Miami-Dade Youth County Fair.

With a new “Spaceventure” theme, guests won’t know what’s around any corner.

“‘Spaceventure.’ It’s a way to get the kids and the teachers around a theme for the student projects right behind us,” said Cora. “Food and rides. This is going to be a great year.”

Eighty-five rides in total might make guests question the timing of their food choices.

What’s really hard to miss this year is X-Drive, The Fair’s newest thrill ride.

“I’m going to go get a seat and buy season tickets in front of it,” said Cora. “You know, any ride that can take you up, down, side, side, around, around, all at the same time, oh, but please, don’t eat before you ride.”

7News entertainment reporter Alex Miranda strapped in for X-Drive alongside Lynda Franc with The Fair.

“The most unpredictable ride of my entire life,” said Franc.

And, with 20 new food options — including the Korean barbecue fries at “Wings and Fries” — across 130 concession stands, guests will have plenty to munch on.

Full-price tickets are $16, but Cora said he doesn’t want guests to pay that.

“Come before 6 [p.m.], half off,” he said. “You’ve got military discounts, first responder discounts on Thursday, they come in free with family. Go to Sedano’s, buy your admission and unlimited rides cheaper than you can get them here.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Miami-Dade Youth County Fair

March 14 – April 7, 2024

10901 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

fairexpo.com

