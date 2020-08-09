Miami-Dade Fair Food Drive-Thru returns due to demand

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians may not be able to have fun at the Miami-Dade County Fair, but they can still enjoy their favorite fair foods.

The Fair Food Drive Thru returned to the Tamiami Park Fairgrounds this weekend by popular demand.

Revelers were able to drive to the venue and sink their teeth into classic eats like elephant ears, roasted corn, turkey legs and fried Oreos .

Customers who spoke with 7News said they’re grateful for the opportunity to indulge in this comfort food.

“Well, we only come to the fair for the food, so this works out great,” said a woman. “It’s the only reason I come, not for the rides.”

“We got here a little bit of everything: roasted corn, corn dog, we got gyros, everything, man,” said a man. “This place is awesome.”

For those who missed out on the culinary festivities, The Fair Food Drive-Thru will be open again this coming Friday thru Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.