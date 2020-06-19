Miami-Dade County Youth Fair holds special drive-thru

(WSVN) - Plenty of people are craving fair food, but still want to practice social distancing.

Luckily, the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is just the place.

The fair is hosting a drive-thru event where guests can purchase their favorite fair food and desserts for a limited time.

The event is being held from Friday to Sunday at the fairgrounds located at 10901 SW 24th Street.

Guests can grab a bite to eat from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who would like to attend the event are asked to enter the fairgrounds at gate two on 24th Street and 109th Avenue.

Customers will be able to utilize the drive-thru services or they can park and walk to order their favorite fair foods. Masks will be required to be worn at all times, except when eating.

Fair food being offered at the event include:

Elephant ears

Funnel cakes

Red velvet funnel cakes

Fried oreos

Turkey legs

Kabobs

Corndogs

Philly cheesesteak sandwich

Sausage sandwich

Tray of fries

Roasted corn

Chicken tenders

Eddie Cora, president of Youth Fair: “Why stop there? They’ll put bacon, they’ll put everything else on it. We come to a fair for food. It’s real simple, you come to Coral Way and 109th [Avenue], come in through gate two, you drive up here. It’s like any drive-in. Look at the menu, order, you’re gonna pull forward, and deliver your food straight to your car.”

You can also get food on foot.

Eddie Cora: “There’s going to be a line, so you can read the menu, place your order. Everyone’s going to be six feet apart. Tables are about 10, 12 feet off center, everything is done with the safety of the public in mind, but at the end of the day, it’s also done so we can have fun.”

Customers were sure to at least get a taste of the fair even if they have to drive-thru.

Christina Alverran, customer: “It was very disappointing, although we know it was a must. There’s no diet right now. We’re going to come enjoy one time a year. We’re going to go for it.”

All staff members and vendors working the event will be following safety measures in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. For more information, click here.

