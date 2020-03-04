Miami commissioner Joe Carollo asks for Ultra Music Festival to be postponed due to coronavirus

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo is asking for the Ultra Music Festival to be postponed to protect attendees from the coronavirus.

Carollo spoke alongside Mayor Francis Suarez at a meeting at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove Wednesday morning about discussing the future of Ultra with the organizers of the event.

They are asking them to put the iconic music festival on hold in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to be discussing with them the possibility of postponing the event, similar to what they’ve done in other parts of the world,” Suarez said. “As was mentioned, this event is very unique because you have people traveling from over 100 countries. Our decisions in the city are always going to be guided by protecting the citizens of this city.”

“So, what we’re trying to do right now is to make sure we’re gonna control this to the maximum that we can and prevent it from becoming the kind of crisis that you’d have seen in other countries like South Korea, like in Italy and others.”

Ultra is set to start March 20, and setup for the event begins tomorrow, which is why Carollo and Suarez are attempting to call in a meeting with the organizers and come to a decision as soon as possible.

