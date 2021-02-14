Miami City Ballet holds outdoor performance for families at Wynwood Walls

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami City Ballet hosted a pandemic performance in Wynwood Saturday evening.

Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck showcased a team of dancers at the popular street art museum Wynwood Walls.

The company had to cancel its scheduled performances at performing arts centers across South Florida for the 2020-2021 season, but they’ve turned to outdoor performances for families to enjoy.

