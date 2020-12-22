Miami City Ballet gives socially-distant performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Downtown Doral Park

“The Nutcracker” is a holiday staple. But just like everything else in 2020, it’s getting a twist.

Live theater?! It’s a Christmas miracle! Deco’s checking out how the Miami City Ballet is putting on their dancing shoes.

It’s a Christmas classic like you’ve never seen it before.

Miami City Ballet is giving theater lovers a special present this holiday season: a live and socially-distant show at downtown Doral Park.

Armando Cordina: “Given the amount of hurt and pain that we’re all feeling, I thought it was a great thing to show ‘The Nutcracker’ in our park.”

The company normally performs the ballet at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The venue is closed, but the show must go on! So, they got extra creative to make it happen.

Lourdes Lopez: “It’s really a hybrid live ‘Nutcracker.’ So we have projections. We have animation. We have video. And we have live performances.”

That means certain scenes from Act 1 feature a combination of dancers and pre-recorded video. But all of Act 2 is live.

Lourdes Lopez: “We still have 50 dancers on stage. We have 18 children total on stage.”

One of those dancers is Hannah Fischer, who plays the iconic Sugarplum Fairy. And she tells Deco she could not be more pumped about being back on stage.

Hannah Fischer: “This feels very surreal. But I’m so, so excited just to have a live audience. That’s, to me, that’s the way dance is meant to be viewed. You know, live with people enjoying it and you feed off their energy and they feed off yours. It’s magical.”

Masks are required to watch “The Nutcracker.” And guests will be seated in small pods of four, so everyone can safely enjoy the show.

Hannah Fischer: “People need this. And it’s Christmas spirit too, so you know it’s gonna get them into the holiday season, but it’s also just gonna send them home feeling rejuvenated, I think.”

“The Nutcracker” runs through Dec. 31.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami City Ballet’s Nutcracker Community Performance

Downtown Doral Park

8395 NW 53rd St.

Doral, FL 33166

https://www.miamicityballet.org/nutcrackercommunity

