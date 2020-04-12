Miami chef prepares 100 meals for JMH staff

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida chef offered his services to ensure healthcare workers at a Miami hospital received a hot meal on Easter.

Chef Igor Ferraro of Ferraro’s Kitchen in Miami prepared 100 meals for the staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sunday.

The meals included lasagna, chicken marsala, roasted potatoes and a bottle of prosecco for after the employees’ shifts.

Ferraro said he wanted to deliver the meals as a thank you to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

