Better get some rest right now. You’re gonna be partying all weekend.

The Miami Carnival is back!

After going virtual last year, the celebration of Caribbean culture is taking over the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds again. And this year, there’ll be a little less skin showing.

The weekend’s coming, and thanks to Miami Carnival, the party is on.

John Beckford: “Miami Carnival is a culmination of Caribbean American heritage as we know it, and it’s been celebrated right here in Miami for the last 37 years.”

The three-day event gets underway Friday afternoon with Panorama.

John Beckford: “What is Panorama? Steelpan music.”

Things get crazy on Saturday. That’s when J’ouvert goes down.

John Beckford: “J’ouvert is a time and a moment for folks to really unwind and let go. It goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it’s pure madness down at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds.”

Carnival closes out in high style Sunday with a massive parade.

John Beckford: “It’s all about the beauty and the pageantry of Mas as we know it.”

When he says “Mas”, he’s talking about thousands of people parading around in the most outrageous and sexy costumes they can find.

John Beckford: “You get to see about 25 to 30,000 people on the road in costume starting from 11 a.m. all the way to 11 p.m.”

We checked out some of those costumes at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Sunrise, where members of the Revel Nation Mas Band were getting their looks together.

They were a bit more covered up than usual.

John Beckford: “And what we’ve come up with is a safe protocol. All we’re simply asking is wear your mask to play Mas.”

Briana Smith: “Having to wear a mask, I feel protected. It keeps my community protected, it keeps my friends protected and safe.”

John Beckford: “The coming out and the staging of Miami Carnival 2021 is really an opportunity to kind of reconnect with friends and family.”

If you’re planning on going to Miami Carnival, listen up.

You’ll need proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before you show up.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Carnival 2021 at Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds

10901 SW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33165

https://miamicarnival.org/

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.