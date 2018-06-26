Miami Beach’s EDITION Hotel spa helps guests recover from sleep deprivation

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Experts say you need eight hours of sleep, but that’s almost impossible when people are banging on your office door saying you just have to get to the Newsplex. Now, a South Florida spa might give you the sleep of your dreams by cramming 40 winks into just 30 minutes. You’ll leave rested, relaxed and, since it’s on South Beach, ready to party.

In 20th Century Fox’s flick, “The Boss Baby,” the baby puts the power in the phrase, power nap.

But adults can’t always find time for extra zzz’s — until now. Thanks to the spa at the Miami Beach EDITION Hotel.

Vince Smit, owner: “The spa at the Miami Beach EDITION Hotel is a place that is an escape from the busy life that happens outside of these walls.”

The spa has a treatment perfect for the sleep-deprived.

Vince Smit: “The power nap is a combination of vibrational healing and sound healing.”

The power nap service uses micro-currents, vibration therapy and even aroma therapy to cram hours of sleep into a few minutes.

Vince Smit: “It’s a 30 minute service that simulates four hours of sleep.”

After a long day of shopping on South Beach, the high-tech treatment will help you get ready to get back out there.

Here’s how it works…

Vince Smit: “The power nap is a biocurrent machine that we clip on to the ears. It runs gentle electrodes through the body and the cells. The electrodes are sub-sensory, so you cannot feel them.”

After getting tucked into a relaxation lounge, they add an eye mask and headphones with sleepy sounds to help lull you to sleep.

Vince Smit: “We use noise-canceling headphones to a soundtrack that have vibrational frequencies to it that do work with the brain waves. The vibration element of the service is in the audio soundtrack we use. It works with the mind to stimulate relaxation.”

You can make a reservation for only the power nap service, but the spa thinks it should be an add-on.

Vince Smit: “We do recommend enjoying the power nap in addition to a massage to get our guests into that second deeper stage of relaxation.”

Emilia Martinez, guest: “The power nap was great. It was relaxing. It helped out for the day because I had a busy day.”

Since most of us aren’t getting enough sleep, why not use some high-tech help?

Vince Smit: “Not all of our guests fall asleep. Some will go into a deep sleep and we will find some snoring. One thing that does happen is the day it happens, you will have a deep sleep that is even more restful than a regular night.”

You can not use the power nap if you are pregnant, have a heart condition, or have metal in your body.

If you have any questions, contact the spa and your doctor.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION

2901 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(786) 257-4500

https://www.editionhotels.com/miami-beach/spa-and-fitness/

