Miami Beach to set up pop-up J&J vaccine site at South Beach WFF

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests attending the South Beach Wine and Food Festival this weekend will have easy access to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The City of Miami Beach will set up a pop-up vaccination site at the event, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until vaccines run out.

The pop-up site will be located on the beach at 14th Street.

State health officials said more than seven million people across Florida are fully vaccinated. One million of those are in Miami-Dade County, more than 700,000 are in Broward, and about 31,000 are in Monroe.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

