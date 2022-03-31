Miami Beach Pride starts this Friday, and it’s filled with fun all the way through to next Sunday.

There’s a lot to unpack in those 10 days, and although I am gay myself, I’m also very boring outside of work, so instead I enlisted Athena Dion, the Greek goddess of Miami, to fill us all in.

Athena Dion…

Athena Dion: “This is my subtle, ‘go to Publix and get a slice of cheese’ kind of look.”

…is the “Greek goddess” of Miami.

Athena Dion: “I’m a little Greek boy, and I grew up in a military family, so we moved all over the world.”

But at Miami Beach Pride next weekend…

Athena Dion: “South Beach, baby!”

Alex Miranda: “Could it get any better than this?”

Athena Dion: “No, ma’am!”

Call her VIP.

Athena Dion: “It’s gonna be main stage, Sunday afternoon, 5 p.m., I’ll be doing a show along with the other former Miss Miami Beach Gay Prides.”

And today, call us comfy at the Moxy Hotel, where a free queer art showcase takes place Monday at 6:30 p.m., and she’s sharing her guide to pride.

Athena Dion: “Oh, hey, Alex. I was just getting ready. Do you want to come in?”

After glam, that is.

Athena Dion: “Two and a half hours, if you want to look, like, pageant girl ready.”

Athena is a local drag queen celebrity.

Athena Dion: “I’m so blessed to have such a successful show.”

Whose drag brunches at R House in Wynwood are … wait, is that Emilio and Gloria Estefan?

Athena Dion: “I’ve done her in character before. We’ve done the ‘Conga.'”

Alex Miranda: “No, in front of her?”

Athena Dion: “We’ve done the ‘Conga’ together.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God.”

Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s…

Athena Dion: “I’m going to be honest with you, it’s crippling anxiety. I’m so serious.”

She’s gone viral, too. Remember this voice? That was Athena, hosting a pride party in 2018, while Lindsay Lohan lived her best life.

Alex Miranda: “Pride is fun, but Pride is also really meaningful to our LGBTQ+ community.”

Athena Dion: “You’re welcome, you’re valid, you have a place in this world.”

Alex Miranda: “And you’re perfect just the way you are.”

Athena Dion: “Just the way you are.”

The fun’s gonna run from April 1 to 10, closing with a free festival at Lummus Park next Saturday and Sunday.

Athena Dion: “There’s going to be music, there’s going to be dancing, there’s going to be fun. I mean, it’s something you just don’t want to miss out on.”

And Sunday at noon, the parade marches up Ocean Drive.

Athena Dion: “And I think it’s important to have that visibility, especially for younger generations.”

As far as what to wear, Miss Dion says, whatever makes you feel…

Athena Dion: “Fabulous.”

Alex Miranda: “Period. Period.”

Athena Dion: “I’ve got something for you. There she is. I could cry, ugh.”

But always recommends a good accessory.

Athena Dion: “ASMR, it’s so soothing.”

Alex Miranda: “How do you? No. Oh, God. I’m so pathetic.”

FOR MORE INFO:
Miami Beach Pride
April 1-10, 2022
miamibeachpride.com

