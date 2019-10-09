Miami Beach Pop Festival postponed, refunds being issued

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizers of the Miami Beach Pop Festival announced the event has been postponed.
Announced earlier this year, the inaugural festival was set to take place on the sands of Miami Beach between Nov. 8-10.
However, that will no longer be the case.
View this post on Instagram
Miami Beach Pop Festival has announced the postponement of the 2019 event, originally scheduled for November 8-10. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable. The producers of Miami Beach Pop Festival will be working with all involved parties to secure a new date in the future. The lineup will change, as some performers may be unable to accommodate a rescheduled date. Ticket holders who purchased through the official Miami Beach Pop Festival website can expect to see refunds on their credit card or bank statement within seven business days from today, October 8th. All other ticket holders should reach out to their point of purchase for refunds. We apologize for the inconvenience while we determine a new date and the best path forward for the future of the event. To our supporters and ticket buyers, artists, and the hundreds of people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for almost three years to bring this event to life, we thank you. We especially want to thank the City of Miami Beach for its continued support. For any questions, please contact us via direct message or at info@miamibeachpop.com. We appreciate your patience as we work to answer all questions as quickly as possible.
Event organizers shared on social media that “due to unforeseen circumstances” the festival will have to be rescheduled.
“We apologize for the inconvenience while we determine a new date and the best path forward for the future of the event,” an Instagram post read.
Those who already purchased tickets are going to receive a refund.
The festival had boasted big acts like Daddy Yankee, Chance the Rapper and Kygo.
“The lineup will change, as some performers may be unable to accommodate a rescheduled date,” the post added.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.