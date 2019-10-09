Miami Beach Pop Festival postponed, refunds being issued

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizers of the Miami Beach Pop Festival announced the event has been postponed.

Announced earlier this year, the inaugural festival was set to take place on the sands of Miami Beach between Nov. 8-10.

However, that will no longer be the case.

Event organizers shared on social media that “due to unforeseen circumstances” the festival will have to be rescheduled.

“We apologize for the inconvenience while we determine a new date and the best path forward for the future of the event,” an Instagram post read.

Those who already purchased tickets are going to receive a refund.

The festival had boasted big acts like Daddy Yankee, Chance the Rapper and Kygo.

“The lineup will change, as some performers may be unable to accommodate a rescheduled date,” the post added.

