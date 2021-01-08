Miami Beach, North Bay Village declare Friday as Deco Drive Day in honor of 25th birthday

We weren’t making a big deal about Deco’s 25th birthday, but when officials across South Florida are making a whole production about us, what can we do?

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber: “Happy birthday, Deco Drive! Wow, the big 25!”

It’s official, Friday was Deco Drive Day in Miami Beach.

Mayor Dan Gelber issued a proclamation, and we’re honored.

By the way, does that mean we get free parking?

And in our home of North Bay Village, we got some love, too.

Mayor Brent Latham declared it’s Deco Drive Day in North Bay Village. We love our neighbors.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.