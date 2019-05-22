Miami Beach commissioners vote 5-2 against proposal to host Ultra

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners have decided against a proposal to bring the Ultra Music Festival to the city.

The proposal, presented by Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola to begin discussions with the organizers, was rejected in a 5-2 vote at Miami Beach City Hall, Wednesday evening.

Just in: Commissioners voted not to start conversations with @Ultra about bringing the festival to #MiamiBeach in 2020 according to city officials @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WZGvckZjDW — Luis Castro (@LuisJNews) May 23, 2019

Ultra recently terminated its license with the City of Miami on May 8 after it became clear they would not be able to return to the Virginia Key base where the 2019 event was held.

The Miami Beach proposal would have put the music festival at Lummus Park during spring break.

