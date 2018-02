MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cocktail bar in Miami Beach earned top honors from a renowned food and drink website.

Broken Shaker in the Freehand Hotel was ranked the best bar by The Daily Meal.

The poolside bar topped the list of 150 establishments across the country.

The site highlighted the venue for its romantic atmosphere and unique menu.

