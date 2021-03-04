Miami-based trio Mad3 for M3 creates ‘fusion’ tracks from different music styles

Mad3 for M3 makes music just for you. They’re a Miami-based trio with a cool mix of styles, and fans are catching on to their sexy sounds. Deco caught up with the band to find out what makes Mad3 for M3 made for us.

The members of Mad3 for M3 — Kiddo, PJ and Alex — are all behind-the-scenes veterans of the SoFlo music scene.

Now, it’s their time to shine.

Kiddo: “We’re studio rats, so we’re in the studio all the time making music for other people, and this project is ours, so we called it Mad3 for M3, and there’s a three in there ’cause there’s three of us.”

Their time making music for other acts came in handy when they decided to record their own material.

Kiddo: “The flow was great ’cause we just have such a good energy together. It wasn’t that difficult ’cause we’ve been working together for years, so we already had an idea of how we worked.”

The group has some mighty interesting musical tastes.

Pj McGinnis: “I’m a big fan of Jazz music, especially like ’50s Jazz, so Miles Davis, John Coltrane, but I also like metal a lot, too.”

Forget about nailing the band to any one particular style. They’re not having any of that.

Alex Coombs: “Our sound is pretty much a fusion — like pop fusion. We try to take from like a bunch of different genres and whatnot.”

You got that right. There’s the perfect pop of “More than Friends,” the Brazilian-flavored “By Your Side” or the dreamy dance track, “Josephine.”

We wanted to find out if Mad3 for M3 sounded as good live, as they do in the studio.

We got our answer — oh yes, they do.

Kiddo (singing): “I wanna take you on the other side and go further than we did tonight.”

The music of Mad3 for M3 reflects their many influences.

That’s why they love representing the 305.

Alex Coombs: “South Florida is such a melting pot of different cultures. People tend to not realize that music is actually an influx of life, and we just transfer it out through notes.”

You can catch the band in action Friday night at 9 p.m. inside Taima in Doral.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mad3 for M3

www.mad3form3.com

Taima Taphouse Doral

5401 NW 79th Ave.

Doral, FL 33166

786-615-2337

www.taimalatintap.com

