Miami-based DungeonForward creates hat collection honoring Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, local designer David Castro’s line DungeonForward created something that’s heads above the rest, and it’s so good, you’ll wanna leave your hat on.

In fact, SoFlo celebs love em’. Jason Derulo and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade are big fans of DungeonForward.

This month, the company teamed up with four artists to create a limited-edition capsule collection called Black Artist Collective.

David Castro, DungeonForward: “I think we created something that far exceeds what could have been done by one individual.”

If you like it, buy it. Only a limited number of hats were made, so once they’re gone, you’ll only see them on the heads of people who were quicker than you.

