MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Art Week 2024 promises a dynamic range of events showcasing contemporary and modern art, with highlights across various venues in the city. Here are some key events:

Art Miami & CONTEXT Art Miami : From Wednesday to Sunday, these two prominent contemporary art fairs present over 240 international galleries, immersive installations, and exclusive collector opportunities at One Herald Plaza, Miami. Tickets range from $42.50 to $165.

: From Wednesday to Sunday, these two prominent contemporary art fairs present over 240 international galleries, immersive installations, and exclusive collector opportunities at One Herald Plaza, Miami. Tickets range from $42.50 to $165. Pérez Art Museum Miami : Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the museum offers exhibitions such as the Kate Capshaw: Exclusive Tonsorial Services and Black Girls in Arts Spaces tours, with tickets priced at $18.

: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the museum offers exhibitions such as the Kate Capshaw: Exclusive Tonsorial Services and Black Girls in Arts Spaces tours, with tickets priced at $18. Art Basel Miami Beach : Running from Thursday to Sunday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, this major art fair features leading galleries from five continents and will showcase significant works from modern and contemporary masters. VIP tickets start at $2500.

: Running from Thursday to Sunday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, this major art fair features leading galleries from five continents and will showcase significant works from modern and contemporary masters. VIP tickets start at $2500. Wynwood Walls : From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Wynwood Walls celebrates street art with new murals, sculptures, and glass works by eight international artists, with entry tickets at $12 for adults.

: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Wynwood Walls celebrates street art with new murals, sculptures, and glass works by eight international artists, with entry tickets at $12 for adults. Scope Art Show : Taking place at 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, from Thursday to Sunday, this event features over 110 international galleries and new contemporary art. Admission is $60 for general entry.

: Taking place at 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, from Thursday to Sunday, this event features over 110 international galleries and new contemporary art. Admission is $60 for general entry. Rubell Museum Miami : From Wednesday to Sunday, this private museum will showcase new exhibitions and installations, including work by artist-in-residence Vanessa Raw. Tickets are $15 for adults.

: From Wednesday to Sunday, this private museum will showcase new exhibitions and installations, including work by artist-in-residence Vanessa Raw. Tickets are $15 for adults. Gucci Snow Globe Installation: Open 24 hours at 95 NE 40th Street, Miami, this immersive display features iconic GG-monogrammed luggage and murals by artist Corydon Cowansage, free and open to the public.

Other notable events include exhibitions at The Wolfsonian (10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free entry), NADA Art Fair (11 a.m. to 7 p.m., tickets starting at $55), and Museum of Graffiti (11 a.m. to 7 p.m., tickets $25).

